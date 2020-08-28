Bangladesh reports over 2,400 new Covid-19 cases

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday reported over 2,400 new Covid-19 cases and 45 more deaths, taking the tally of confirmed cases to over 304,000, and death toll to 4,127.

According to the figure reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country reached 304,583, including 2,436 new cases on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DGHS said in a statement that 45 more people died in the last 24 hours. The official data showed 15,124 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 193,458 including 3,275 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.35 per cent and the current recovery rate is 63.52 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily death of 64 on 30 June.