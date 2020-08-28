Biden will destroy American greatness: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who is seekig second term, has slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden’s record as a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and said his victory will endanger the nation and destroy the American greatness.

Speaking from the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said that no one will be safe under a Biden administration. “Joe Biden is not the saviour of America’s soul.”

He is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness, Trump added.

Biden’s record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime. He has spent his entire career on the wrong side of history, Trump said.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are being challenged by Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Senator Kamala Harris in the 3 November election.