Centre’s rigid stand to hold NEET unjustifiable : Ramadoss

Chennai: Terming the rigid stand of the Union government to hold NEET and JEE exams next months as disappointing and not justifiable, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss has urged the Centre to cancel the exams and the situation was not feasible to hold the exams.

In a statement, he said the Centre’s firm stand on holding the exams could not be justified for any reason.

Pointing out that the daily coronavirus positive cases has touched 70,000 in the country, he sought to know, how the Centre, which could not hold the exams when the cases were low, could conduct them now safely.

“The Centre’s rigid stand to hold the exams only showed that it is not interested in the welfare of the students”, Dr Ramadoss said.

Urging the Centre to respect the sentiments of the parents and the students, he said holding the exams at this stage would only lead to spike in corona cases as more than 16 lakh people have applied for NEET and another ten lakh for the JEE exams.