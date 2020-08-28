Covid-19: Vasanthakumar MP passes away

Chennai: Congress MP from Kanyakumari constituency and entrepreneur H Vasanthakumar, passed away today, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was 70.

He was the founder of leading appliances retail chain Vasanth & Co. Vasanthakumar was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier this month.

This afternoon, a bulletin from the hospital said, “He is being treated currently in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe Covid pneumonia, and his clinical condition remains critical.”

Vasanthakumar was first elected to the Tamilnadu Assembly from Nanguneri constituency in 2006, and thereafter in 2016. He, however, resigned from his seat and successfully contested from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Vasanthakumar was born in Agastheeswaram in Kanyakumari district to Harikrishnan Nadar and Thangammai ammal on 14 April 1950. His son Vijay Vasanth is an actor. Vasanth is younger brother of Congress veteran Kumari Ananthan and uncle of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.