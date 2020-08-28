Indian government permits meals on flights; issues new rules

New Delhi: The government of India has allowed the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.

Also, as per an order, any passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in a flight can be put on the no-fly list by the airline.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-flight meal service was not permitted on domestic flights since their resumption on 25 May. On international flights, only pre-packed cold meals and snacks were being served depending on the flight duration since May this year.

A latest order by the Civil Aviation Ministry said, ‘Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight.’

Airlines and charter flight operators can serve hot meals and limited beverages on international flights as per the standard practices, it added.

It said only single-use disposable trays, plates and cutlery should be used while serving food or beverages in domestic and international flights. “Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service,” it added.

The Ministry also permitted the aircraft operators to let passengers use the in-flight entertainment system on international as well as domestic flights wherever available.

“Disposable earphones or cleaned and disinfected headphones will be provided to passengers at the start of the journey,” it said.