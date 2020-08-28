Japan PM Shinzo Abe set to resign due to worsening health

Chennai: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK said today, adding that the long-serving leader wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of a chronic health condition.

Rumours about Abe’s possible resignation had intensified after two recent surprise hospital visits for unspecified medical checks, but in recent days, senior government officials had suggested he would serve out the rest of remaining year in office.

The resignation, if confirmed, will come despite the insistence of government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Friday morning that Abe remained in good health.

“I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition,” Suga told reporters at a regular press conference.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.