Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma: Hospital

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said today.

‘Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

He is haemodynamically stable,’ it said.

Two days ago the hospital had said 84-year-old Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters had deteriorated slightly.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in his brain.

Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.