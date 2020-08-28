Remi Aimol, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri pen new multi-year contracts with CFC

Chennai: Two time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC has announced that defender Reamsochung ‘Remi’ Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have signed new multi-year contracts.

The club also confirmed that the trio will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

While Samik and Aman were being promoted from the CFC-B team to the first-team, Remi already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one each in ISL and AFC Cup.

This means CFC’s ISL roster will feature five developmental players (those born on or after January 1, 2000), with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar, who also meet the eligibility criteria.

And as things stand, Chennaiyin’s Indian contingent for the upcoming ISL season comprises 12 players below the age of 25, underlining the club’s commitment to providing young domestic talents the platform to excel at the biggest stage.

After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Remi Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June 2019.