Stalin urges CMs of 4 States to move SC against NEET

Chennai: Opposition DMK president M K Stalin has urged Chief Ministers of four states to move the Supreme Court against holding of NEET and JEE exams in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

In separate letters to CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha, he urged them to move the Supreme Court on the lines of CMs of seven States filing a plea in the apex court against holding of the exams.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by the candidates of NEET and the JEE, he said the decision to postpone the June 2020 examination was mainly because the conditions were not conducive to conduct exams and with the hope the normality returns in a few months.

“Yet, the severity of the crisis worsens across the country. Not just pandemic, the country has witnessed floods and landslides, which cut off most of rural and hilly areas from the mainland”, he said.

Pointing out that public transport system has not yet resumed in most states, Stalin said railways and air travel could not be accessed by the majority of candidates and a lot of uncertainty persists in reaching the allotted exam centres.

He said Heads of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry were planning to move the Supreme Court against the Centre challenging its decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams.

Keeping the well-being and future of students in mind, he requested the CMs of four States to join in solidarity with the states and approach the Supreme court on postponement of NEET and JEE exams for the greater good, as our united stand can help the voices of the students and parents across the country, he added.