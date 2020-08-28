Sushant’s death: Rhea makes confessions, Ankita issues denial

Mumbai: Facing serious allegations in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally opened up about her leaving his house on 8 June.

She said Sushant had asked her to leave but sent her one last message the next day, on June 9, after which she blocked him in rage.

“My therapy session was booked for 11:30 am on June 8 that goes to prove that I had no intentions of leaving on that day. I couldn’t do the therapy at my home as I didn’t want my parents to see me in that condition. I have to keep a brave face for them. I said ‘let me do my therapy session and then I can go’. But he asked me to leave saying that his sister Meetu Singh is coming. He was talking to his father and sisters the entire month and told them about his plans to move to Coorg. I said I will go only on one condition that your sister Meetu comes to stay with him. He said ‘no’, saying that she was coming within 1-2 hours and I will have to leave before she arrives,” Rhea said in an interview to India Today.

Tallking about Sushant’s last message, she said, “He messaged me on 9th that “how are you my babu?” because he knew that I was not well. I came home on 8th afternoon. I was very sad and hurt that you have not called me, just sent me a message despite knowing how unwell I was. I blocked him on 9th as I felt that he doesn’t want me anymore. I didn’t want to come between him and his sisters.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Rhea’s question over Ankita Lokhande’s statement where she had said that Sushant Singh Rajput changed after Rhea entered in his life, Ankit has issued a statement.

Rhea asked when was the last time Ankita met or talked with Sushant and added that the ‘Manikarnika’ actress was living in SSR’s flat.

Ankita said, “1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine. Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Face is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend’s Insta post, Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone.”

“In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don’t know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth.”

“About the flat I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family’s side, not Rhea. In family’s knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can’t be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family’s side, stood by it, stick by it till the end.”