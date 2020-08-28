TN Minister O S Maniam’s wife passes away

Chennai: M Kalaiselvi, wife of Tamilnadu Textiles Minister O S Maniam, died at a private hospital here this morning due to illness.

Sources said Kalaiselvi was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital for brain tumour. She breathed her last today morning.

Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK co-cordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O Paneerselvam condoled the death of Kalaiselvi and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members. In a joint message, they said they also pray the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace.

Opposition DMK president M K Stalin also expressed shock and grief over the death of Kalaiselvi and offered his condolences to the Minister and his family members.

In a tweet, Stalin said he spoke to the Minister over phone and offered his condolences.