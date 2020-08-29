Corona scare in CSK camp

Dubai: A current India limited-overs cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the IPL.

An league source revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent’s landing in Dubai. The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior IPL source said.