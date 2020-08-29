GV Prakash ready with international album

Young music composer GV Prakash is coming up with an international English music album titled Cold Nights.

The first single High & Dry by GV Prakash and Julia Gartha will release on 17 September.

GV Prakash is on a high following huge musical hits in Soorarai Pottru and Asuran recently.

For his album Cold Nights, he has worked with some renowned international stats.

The single High & Dry is composed by Gartha and lyrics are penned by her. The album in general speaks about the pain of estranged lovers.