Kangana to play fighter pilot in Tejas

Actress Kangana Ranaut who plays the title role in Thalaivi, a biopic of former Tamilnadu Chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is ready for her next movie titled Tejas.

She appears as fighter pilot.

Sharing a poster of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut announced that the film is all set to go on the floors in December this year.

It is written and to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday… Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes … Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie’, says Kangana.

‘We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I’m pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force’,says Ronnie Screwvala.

My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my story telling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shoot with her’, says Sarvesh.