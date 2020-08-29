Parthiban denies doing AK remake in Tamil

There were reports doing rounds that actor Parthiban was approached to be part of the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However he has denied it.

The actor wrote in social media, ‘It would be great if the news is true. But so far, everyone talked about this project to me except the film’s producer Kathiresan.’

AK was a blockbuster in Malayalam. Prithviraj and Biju Menon played lead roles.

Ayyappan is a police officer who clashes with Havildar Koshi, a man with a motive. Neither side is willing to budge in what becomes a battle of the egos.