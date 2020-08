Sivakarthikeyan is likely to play the lead in director Desingh Periyasamy’s second directorial venture.

Desingh Periyasamy made his debut in Kollywood with Dulquer Salmaan’s hit film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with Doctor, directed by Nelson.

Music is by Anirudh. Meanwhile the actor has Ayalan, a sci-fi thriller by Ravikumar nearing completion.

Remember Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal featured Dulqur Salmaan and Gautham Menon in lead roles.