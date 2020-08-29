Suriya’s noble gesture

Suriya donatedRs 1.5 crore to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) workers and other film bodies, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently Suriya said that an amount of Rs 5 crore, the revenue generated through the business of Soorarai Pottru (being released in OTT on 30 October) will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

As a first step, Suriya donated Rs. 1.5 crore to the film fraternity Fridsy. Sivakumar, on behalf of Suriya, met FEFSI president RK Selvamani and Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council head Kalaipuli S Thanu at Bharathiraja Film institute and handed over the cheque.

A sum of Rs 1 crore was donated to FEFSI, Rs 30 lakh to Tamil Film Producers’ Council and Rs 20 lakh to Nadigar Sangam. Suriya, Rajasekara Pandian, office bearers of the respective bodies, TFAPA (Tamil Film Active Producers Association) members Sureshkamatchi and Lalithkumar also participated in the event.