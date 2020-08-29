TN reports 6,352 Covid-19 cases & 6,045 recoveries

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 6,352 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus pandemic in the State so far to 4,15,590.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,285 new infections. With this, the total number of cases in the metropolis has reached 1,33,173, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening.

As far as the neigbouring districts of Chennai are concerned, Chengalpattu today posted 306 new infections, Kancheepuram 241 cases and Thiruvallur 284 fresh cases, said the bulletin.

The State today saw 87 Covid-19 patients losing their lives. With this, the total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu so far to the pandemic has touched 7,137.

On the positive side, as many as 6,045 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,55,727.