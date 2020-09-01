DMK to elect GS, treasurer 9 Sept

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today said that the general council meeting of the party will be held on 9 September at 10 am via video conferencing.

He said that the new treasurer and general secretary of the party will be elected during the meeting.

Stalin also said that the district secretaries meeting will be held on 3 September at 10.30 am via video conferencing.

It may be noted that the party’s general body meeting was scheduled to be held on 29 March, but was postponed due to coronavirus.

The party’s general secretary post became vacant after K Anbazhagan passed away.

Anbazhagan, who was general secretary of the DMK for 43 years and a fellow traveller of its patriarch M Karunanidhi for more than six decades, passed away on 7 March due to age-related illness.

Dhuraimurugan who was elected as the party’s treasurer after Stalin took over as the president, resigned his post to compete for the general secretary position.