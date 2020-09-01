Mikel Oyarzabal tests positive out of Spain squad

Madrid, Sept 1: Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from Spain`s UEFA Nations League squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno taking his place.

Oyarzabal, 23, said on Sunday that he would have to self-isolate at home and miss next month`s Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine.

I want to communicate that I`ve received a positive result from my last test, Oyarzabal, who has won seven caps, wrote on Instagram. ‘I have to be at home for a few days and I won`t be able to go to the national team.’