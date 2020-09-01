Pranab Mukherjee’s final rites held with full state honours

Chennai: The final rites of Former President Pranab Mukherjee was held with full state honour.

Mukherjee’s mortal remains were brought to his residence, 10, Rajaji Marg, earlier today from the army hospital where he breathed his last

on Monday. Cremation was held this afternoon. Mukherjee’s son Abhijit performed the last rites at Lodhi Crematorium.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 84. Mukherjee had been in deep state of comatose due to complications following a brain surgery earlier this month.

The news of his demise was announced on Twitter by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

The death of the seasoned politician has plunged the country into mourning.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in paying a tribute to the former president on Twitter.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee in a letter addressed to his daughter

Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Sonia, in the letter said, that the former President played a crucial role both in shaping the course of events as well as actively

participating in them, whether as a Cabinet Minister, Parliamentarian or President of India.