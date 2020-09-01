SC allows Vodafone-Idea to pay AGR dues over 10 years

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Supreme Court today allowed telecom operators to pay up their aggregated gross revenue (AGR) dues in a staggered manner over a period of 10 years.

The three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S.Abdul Nazeer and M.R. Shah also ruled that payments have to be done over a 10-year period starting April 2021, till 2031. Ten per cent has to be paid upfront. Any default would be punishable by contempt of court, beside interest and penalty.