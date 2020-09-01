Slight dip in Covid-19 cases in Chennai

Chennai: As a relief, there has been a slight decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases in Chennai with only four areas having more than 1,000 cases.

This was recorded on the first day of relaxing norms of lockdown.

This morning, the active cases were at 13,224 and continue to be at 10 per cent.

As many as 2,747 persons have succumbed to the disease since March.

The city has recorded 1,35,597 cases, of which, 1,19,626 have recovered.

As per the graph, the recovery rate is at 88 per cent.

As part of rapid testing, on 1 September, as many as 13,143 persons were tested for Coronavirus.

The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone, has 1,578 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam has brought down the cases to 1,439. Ambattur has 1,067 persons testing positive. At least 1,239 persons in Adyar have the infection.

In Thir-Vi-Ka Nagar, 980 have Covid. There are 953 cases of Covid-19 in Teynampet and 968 active cases in Valsaravakkam.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 13,967 persons have recovered and the most number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 386 persons succumbing to the virus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.61 per cent of the patients are male and 39.39 per cent are female.

Around 18.61 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years.