118 apps including PUBG banned by Indian government

Chennai: As many as 118 more apps, including PUBG MOBILE, have been blocked by the government amid fresh tension over China’s provocation in Ladakh.

The move was in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence and security, the government said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, the mobile game has been banned along with the other Apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The government said it has received many complaints from various sources, including reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” it added.