Attachment of Rs 300 cr assets: I-T issues notice to Sasikala

Chennai: Income Tax department today issued notice to former Chief Minister JJayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala in connection with attaching her properties.

Details about the notice were pasted in her properties as well.

The Income Tax department’s Benami Prohibition Unit in Chennai has provisionally attached properties in and around the city worth Rs 300 crore allegedly belonging to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Monday.

She is said to have purchased these properties, including a site across from Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence, through shell companies.

I-T sources said that a notice had been served to Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, the ‘benami company’ and the various Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) under whose jurisdiction the properties are situated.

Sasikala is serving out a four-year sentence after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2017.