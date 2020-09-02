IPL pullout: Suresh Raina clears the air

New Delhi: Suresh Raina has cleared the air somewhat about his sudden, personal decision to leave the IPL bubble and return to India last weekend.

In an interview to Cricbuzz, the 33-year-old dismissed reports of there being a rift between him and Chennai Super Kings and refers to N Srinivasan’s comments about him as a ‘father scolding his son’.

Suresh Raina also reveals to have been concerned about his young family back home in the wake of the unfortunate incident involving his uncle while hinting that he might end up returning to the IPL camp.

Stating that there is no rift between him and Dhoni, Raina, said, ‘There is no issue between CSK and me. Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 cr and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I’m still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years.’

On team owner Srinivasan’s comments, Raina said, ‘He is like a father figure to me and he’s always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context.’

You never know you might see me in the camp there again, he added.