One-fifth of Chennai population exposed to Covid: Survey

Chennai: With a survey claiming that one-fifth of the city population was exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the worse is far from over it seems.

Currently, there are 13,107 active cases in Chennai and the pandemic has already claimed 2,770 lives.

The respite being that only four areas have more than 1,000 cases. The city has recorded 1,36,697 cases, of which, 1,20,820 have recovered.

As per the graph, the recovery rate is at 88 per cent. As part of rapid testing, on 1 September, as many as 13,323 persons were tested for Coronavirus. The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,520 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam has brought down the cases to 1,415. Ambattur has 1,061 persons testing positive. At least 1,165 persons in Adyar have the infection.

A red zone area, Royapuram has 962 active cases, in Thir-Vi-Ka Nagar, 951 have Covid, there are 906 cases of Covid-19 in Teynampet and 930 cases in Valsaravakkam.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 13,820 persons have recovered and the most number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 387 persons succumbing to the virus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.87 per cent of the patients are male and 39.13 per cent are female.

Around 18.43 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years.