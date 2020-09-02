PM to address Indo-US meet tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the special key note address at the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 PM on 3 September, through video conference.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organisation that works for thepartnership between India and the US.

The theme of the five-day summit that began on 31 August is ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’.

According to an official release, the theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.