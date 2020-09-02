Trains, inter-district buses in TN from 7 September

Chennai: Tamilnadu government which had already announced several relaxations during the unlock 4.0, today granted permission to resume intra-state bus and train services from 7 September.

A statement from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that permission has been given for private bus operators as well. He said that people should follow the standard operating proceedure while commuting.

Public transport resumed in this teeming megapolis, temples and other places of worship were reopened for devotees after a gap of five months on Tuesday, as a slew of relaxations under Unlock 4.0 came into force in the State.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operated more than 20,000 buses across the city, wich springed back to life, thanks to easing of restrictions.

Though private buses within districts were allowed, they did not ply as the operators were demanding that the government permit them to travel between the districts.

The Chennai Metro Rail services would resume operations from 7 September. The new normal life which came into force in July continued with some more relaxations that included resumption of public transport services, opening of all places of worship for public, shopping malls, showrooms, big format stores with 100 per cent work force, parks, gyms and stadias (without spectators) by following the Standard Operating Procedures put in place by the government.

Another significant relaxation was that after two months, the total and complete lockdown, without any relaxations, on all Sundays has been done away with from this month and the e-pass system (for travel between districts), which drew flak from the Opposition parties was completely dropped, Palaniswami said, while extending the lockdown by another month till 30 September after a meeting with district collectors, medical panel and public health experts.

As part of more relaxations from Tuesday, all shops, including grocery, vegetable and tea shops remained open for additional one hour till 8 pm.

All industries, IT and ITES firms were also allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce, while encouraging work from home option, even as banks, government and private offices, private industries started functioning with 100 per cent staff strength, by appointing corona prevention Nodal Officer.

What’s more travel to hill stations like Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud were allowed with prior permission from the respective district administration.

Film shooting, which remained suspended since March due to the corona-induced oockdown also resumed with not more than 75 people at a time and the number of landing of domestic flights increased from 25 to 50 from today, while the status quo on flight landings in Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin and Salem would continue.

However, all schools and colleges, amusement parks, religious meets, international flight services (except for those allowed by the Centre), theatres, bars, beaches, zoos, museums and places where the people would congregate in large numbers, will continue to be out of bounds for public till 30 September.