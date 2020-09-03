Amid India-China border row, army chief reaches Ladakh to take stock of situation

New Delhi: Amid the border tensions between India and China, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Ladakh today to review the ongoing security situation along the Line of Actual Control in the region.

Quoting Army sources, reports said said that during his 1-day tour of Ladakh, General Naravane will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation along the LAC.

India has said China again engaged in provocative action even as their military talks were underway two days after the PLA made a bid to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, calling the attempts a reflection of ‘complete disregard’ to bilateral understandings.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo due to the timely defensive action, and asked China to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.