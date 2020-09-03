Four of a family killed as TNSTC bus rams two bikes

Erode: Four members of a family, including two women, were killed on the spot when the two motorbikes in which they were travelling was hit by a Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus at Lakkapuram village in this district today.

Sources said the deceased were returning home in two two-wheelers after attending a marriage when the tragedy occurred.

The bus was proceeding to Erode from Sivagiri, when it hit the two-wheelers coming in the opposite direction.

District police said the bus was proceeding at a top speed and the impact of the mishap was such that both the two-wheelers were dragged to a distance before the bus came to a halt after ramming into a compound wall, resulting in injuries to two passengers.

All the four were crushed under the front wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.