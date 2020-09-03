Malinga opts out of IPL 2020

Colombo: Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the IPL, has pulled out of the 2020 season in the UAE owing to personal reasons.

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson, who is yet to play an IPL game, has been named as his replacement.

‘Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time,’ owner of MI Ambani added.