Railway Board gets its first CEO

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the current chairman of the Railway Board VK Yadav as the CEO, making him the first to hold such a post in the railway’s history.

In December, the Union cCbinet had approved organisational restructuring of the 114-year-old Railway Board by its strength from eight to five, including the chairperson, as part of reforms initiated by the national transporter.

It allowed Railway Board to be headed by Chairman who will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). There will be four other members, who will be incharge of — infrastructure, rolling stock, finance and operations and business development.

While Yadav has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Member, Infrastructure, PC Sharma has been appointed Member, Traction and Rolling Stock, PS Mishra has been made Member, Operations and Business Development. Manjula Rangarajan has been appointed Member, Finance.