US Open: Djokovic through, Pliskova crashes out

New York: Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open Wednesday but top women’s seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the tournament’s first shock.

Djokovic extended an undefeated run in 2020 to 25 matches as Pliskova was stunned in straight sets by France’s Caroline Garcia, the world number 50.

World number one Djokovic dropped the first against Britain’s Kyle Edmund but rallied to progress 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 inside a subdued, spectator-free Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. ‘I’m really glad having an early kind of tough match because it kind of serves me better I think for the rest of the tournament, said Djokovic.

The Serbian superstar is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from Flushing Meadows, in the race for the all-time men’s Slam singles title record.

The 33-year-old — who won an eighth Australian Open title in February — is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20. Pliskova — the 28-year-old world number three from the Czech Republic — suffered a miserable 1-6, 6-7 exit to a confident Garcia who rushed to a 5-0 lead in the first set.