All India remote test for JEE

Chennai: As per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, students are already in the process of giving their JEE mains exams which will go on until 6 September and those who qualify will appear for the JEE Advanced Examination on 27 September.

In an endeavor to strengthen JEE Advanced preparations for thousands of aspirants across the country, Digital learning company Pearson has announced the free MyInsights JEE Advanced all India remote proctored Test, which is scheduled to take place on 12 and 13 September.

According to a statement, the mock proctored test will provide aspirants with a good enough two weeks’ time to self-assess themselves and get feedback on their performance before sitting for the JEE Advanced exam which will help them analyse their strengths of concepts and identifyscope of improvement.