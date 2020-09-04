Click to know what are all the trains to be operated from Central, Egmore from 7 September

Chennai: With the Tamilnadu government allowing operation of trains from 7 September and requesting the Railways to resume more train services connecting various parts of the State with Chennai in a bid to boost economic activity, the latter has proposed to resume six train services.

They are: Chennai – Madurai Pandiyan Express, Chennai – Kanniyakumari Express, Chennai – Thoothukudi Pearl City Express, Chennai – Coimbatore Cheran Express, Chennai – Mettupalayam Niligiri Express and Chennai – Sengottai Silambu Express.

Detailed information about the special trains:

Train No. 12637/12638 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Pandian Express.

Train No. 12673/12674 MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Cheran Express.

Train No. 12633/12634 Chennai Egmore – Kanyakumari Express.

Train No. 12693/12694 Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin Pearl City Express.

Train No. 12671/12672 MGR Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Niligiri Express.

Train No. 16181/16182 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai Silamba Express.