Don’t attempt misadventure: India warns Pakistan

New Delhi: Stating that India can handle China, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has said Pakistan should not attempt misadventures.

India’s armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in the best suitable ways, he said during an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Gen Rawat said India’s policy of engagement, if not backed by credible military power and regional influence, would imply acknowledging China’s preeminence in the region.

Of late, India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways, he said.

Warning Pakistan, he said the country will suffer heavy losses if it attempts any misadventure against India taking advantage of the border row with China.