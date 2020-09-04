‘Hostages Season 2’ promises more thrill

Chennai: SP Prithvi Singh is back – only this time the hunter has become the hunted.

After a ground-breaking Season 1 that left audiences on the hook, Hotstar Specials is set to up the ante of crime thrillers in India with the launch of ‘Hostages Season 2’.

As the plan of killing CM Handa (DalipTahil) in Season 1 goes awry, audiences were left guessing about Prithvi Singh’s (Ronit Bose Roy) next move.

The story now begins shortly after revealing that CM Handa is indeed alive and Prithvi Singh has kidnapped the politician, but an unfortunate chain of events ends up making Prithvi a hostage himself.

Sudhir Mishra returns this time as a series director along with Sachin Mamta Krishn as director. ‘Hostages Season 2’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and is set to launch on 9 September.