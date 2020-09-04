India registers highest ever Covid-19 recoveries

Chennai: India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day. 68,584 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

This has led to a surge in the total number of recovered patients which is nearly 30 lakh (2,970,492). With this, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the Covid-19 patients has crossed 77 per cent (77.09 per cent).

The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (8,15,538) by more than 21.5 lakh.The recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases, as on date.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases.India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average (3.3 per cent). Witnessing a decline every day, it stands at 1.75 per cent.