Chennai: Indian shooter Jaspal Rana was conferred with Dronacharya Award, 2020 by the Rotary Club of Madras East.

Rana won gold medals in Asian and Commonwealth games. Rana coaches at the Jaspal Rana Institute of Education and Technology in Dehradun and has been creating world champs.

Murugavel Selvan, president, Rotary club of Madras East welcomed Jaspal Rana and the chief guest Sunny Thomas, life vice-president of National Rifle Association of India.