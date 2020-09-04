Kiara Advani in Adipurush?

Kiara Advani is likely to be paired opposite Prabhas Adipurush. Last month, Prabhas took to Instagram to reveal that he will play the lead in director Om Raut’s upcoming mythological film Adipurush.

Now, according to the latest report, actress Kiara Advani has been roped in to essay Sita in the film. Director Om Raut recently narrated the script to Kiara Advani and she was quite impressed with her character in the film. Though she has given her initial nod, she is yet to sign on the agreement.

An official announcement regarding the cast and crew will be made by the end of the year. Saif Ali Khan play the antagonist in the film. In a statement, Saif Ali Khan said that he is thrilled to work with Om Raut again.

He said, ‘ I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic.’