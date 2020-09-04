Mani Ratnam to resume Ponniyin Selvan’s shoot soon

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is planning to resume Ponniyin Selvan’s shoot in Sri Lanka, next month.

The shoot of the film was progressing at a brisk pace in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. However, the novel coronavirus outbreak brought their work to halt.

Ponniyin Selvan has been Mani Ratnam’s dream project for several years. The film is based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. In one of the interaction sessions with fans, Mani Ratnam, revealed that the film will be made in two parts. The first part, which is currently under production, is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi are part of the cast. Ponniyin Selvan has music scored by AR Rahman.