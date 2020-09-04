Tough decision, says Richardson

Sydney: Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson said that pulling out of IPL 2020 was difficult, but added that it was the right decision.

The 29-year-old, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 4 crore at the IPL 2020 auction, opted out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of his first child. RCB named Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa as his replacement.

‘It is always tough to withdraw from a competition like IPL. It wasn’t an easy decision, but definitely the right one. There is a lot going on at the moment. With the challenge of getting home on time, I couldn’t risk missing the birth of my first child,’ said Richardson.