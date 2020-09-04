Yogi Babu in Taapsee’s film

Taapsee is playing the lead role in a movie directed by Deepak, son of veteran filmmaker and actor Sundarajan. It is his maiden venture on screen. He worked as assistant to director V.

Deepak’s film with Taapsee is produced by Fashion Studios. In this film, Yogi Babu has beensigned to play a meaty role with Taapsee.

Filming began in Jaipur recently. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the guest role in this film which is reportedly a hilarious entertainer. Yogi Babu will soon travel to Jaipur to join the cast and crew.