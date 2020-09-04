ZEE5 plans big

ZEE5, the video streaming platform, recently announced ZEE5 Club ito provide more entertainment to its subscribers.

The OTT player is looking to further consolidate its strength in the Tamil market by capitalising on the popularity of the Tamil shows on ZEE Tamil.

With ZEE5 Club, a cost-effective and wonderful option, subscribers can access premiere episodes of all their favourite Tamil shows, before TV.

A one-year ZEE5 Club subscription will cost Rs. 365. They will be able to enjoy the premiere episodes of all ZEE Tamil shows, before TV.

Vishnu Vijay, who plays the lead along with Aayesha in the Sathya, said, ‘This is a wonderful move that has got me super excited. There are many fans who are curious to know about the developments in the plot of the show. ZEE5 Club will give them all an opportunity to know what’s going to happen next, a day in advance. I am sure that there will be many takers for ZEE5 Club.’

Actors Sreekumar and Nakshathra, who plays the lead in another iserial Yaaradi Nee Mohini too were equally thrilled by the announcement.

Says Sreekumar, ‘This is a brilliant move by ZEE5. The pricing of the subscription is what comes across as a deal clincher for me. A one-year subscription costs just Rs 365. That works out to just a Rupee a day and for this, one can have access to all the serials and shows, a day in advance.’