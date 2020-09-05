Akshay in Scotland for BellBottom?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sports a stylish retro look in his forthcoming film, BellBottom, going by snapshots leaked on social media on Friday, from the set of the film in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Akshay flaunts a moustache that highlights his retro avatar.

The 52-year-old actor looks dapper in high-neck pullovers, suits, jackets, printed sweaters and retro shades. Old models of cars and a typical red red telephone booth of the UK, also catch the eye in the photographs.

The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar came out with his own mobile smartphone game FAU:G , days after the central government banned 118 apps, including PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with China.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers, the actor wrote in a post on Twitter.

Akshay further said that the action game will donate 20 per cent of the revenue towards Bharat Ke Veer Trust. Developed by nCORE games, the multiplayer game is expected to be launched by end of October.

It is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.