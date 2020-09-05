Arya to play a ghost in Aranmanai 3?

Filmmaker-actor Sundar C is bankrolling and helming Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Vivekh, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu.

Sathya is composing the music for Aranmanai 3 and UK Senthil Kumar cranks the camera.Arya is playing a key role in Aranmanai 3, that of a ghost in the popular horror franchise.

The first part had Hansika Motwani as the ghost, while the second part had Trisha playing it. Aranmanai franchise is known for having three heroines.

While the first instalment had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead, the second part had Trisha, Hansika and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth as the male lead.

Plans are on to resume shoot soon by the crew.