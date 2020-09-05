Co-op case: Court orders to collect compensation from DMK leader

Chennai: In connection with a case related to a tender at a cooperative society in Nanganallur, the Madras High Court has ordered to collect compensation from 10 persons, including senior DMK leader and MP R S Bharathi.

The case was in connection with irregularities in awarding tender by the society when Bharathi was its head. It was filed by the society’s present chief V Bharaniprasad.

A few months ago, Bharathi withdrew both the petitions filed in the Madras High Court alleging corruption in awarding tenders for a road maintenance project and laying fibre optic cables across the State, it may be recalled.

Justice N Sathish Kumar had orally observed that the leader should ‘honourably withdraw’ the petitions since there was no scope for corruption while hearing them.