DART lab inaugurated at IIT-Madras

Chennai: The American Express Data Analytics, Risk and Technology (DART) Laboratory was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Friday.

The lab will establish itself as a world-class hub of research in risk analytics and behavioral sciences by leveraging Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) and related technologies, a IIT-M release said.

The lab would focus on risks that originate from human behavior and decisions. It said the overarching goal of the lab was to engineer technologies to best manage risk by developing a science -based understanding of humans’ strengths and weaknesses.

It will also build talent for industry by partnering with academia. The lab was set up through a grant by American Express to promote talent and diversity in Technology.