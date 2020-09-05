Helpline for JEE, NEET students

Chennai: As India moves forward with precautions to help the economy bounce back amid the pandemic, nearly 24 lakh aspiring students are set to appear for JEE-Main and NEET 2020 exams, with many hailing from smaller towns and cities.

To support these students in their endeavors, the government appealed to local government authorities to support these aspirants.

Further to the government of India’s announcement, JEE-Main exams commenced on 1 September. In the coming weeks, NEET 2020 and other State-level examinations are also scheduled to be held pan India.

Extending its support towards the Ministry of Education and local government authorities, Oyo has rolled out discounts on its app and website for students appearing for these national entrance as well as State exams.

To further support parents, guardians, and students, it has also set up an email helpline [email protected] It said this initiative is a part of efforts to serve the larger community dealing with various uncertainties and challenges due to Covid-19.